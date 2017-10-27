Former Champ Lyoto Machida Reinvented Himself for UFC Return

(Courtesy of UFC)

After two years away from the Octagon, former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida is set to make his return against Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

