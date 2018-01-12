Former Bellator MMA Color Commentator Jimmy Smith Joins UFC Broadcast Team

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 12, 2018
Following a split with Bellator MMA just a couple of weeks ago, veteran combat sports color commentator Jimmy Smith has joined the UFC broadcast team.

Smith had hinted a potential move to the UFC after leaving Bellator just recently and now he’ll take on a familiar role as color commentator as well as working as an analyst in studio for pay-per-views, FOX and FS1 broadcasts going forward. 

“I am honored to join the world’s premier combat sports brand in 2018,” Smith said in a statement. “It is a privilege to call fights for a living and I can’t wait to join the tremendous UFC broadcast team to call the best fights in the world. To the UFC fans, I am thrilled to join you for this wild ride. See you all very soon!”  

Smith is well respected in the MMA community with his knowledge of the sport and enthusiasm calling fights. He now joins a UFC broadcast team that employs several color commentators including Joe Rogan as well as current fighters Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder.

Smith is expected to make his UFC debut in the very near future. 

               

