Former Announcer Mike Goldberg Was in the Crowd at UFC Phoenix and the Internet Was Like WTF

January 17, 2017
Former UFC announcer Mike Goldberg didn’t get a friendly sendoff when he called his last night of fights at UFC 207 last month. News broke earlier that day that it was going to be the last time he would call a UFC fight card, but not a word of his last assignment made mention through the end of the broadcast. Nothing, nada, zilch, just clocked out and didn’t even get a “Hey, thanks for the last two decades of loyalty.” Cold. 

But for all the cards Goldie appeared on in his UFC tenure, few struck a nerve as the one that surprised everyone at UFC Phoenix this past weekend. You see, Goldberg wasn’t in the booth, as we’re used to seeing him. No, he was in the stands, you guys.

And once Goldie’s face hit the screen, the MMA internet collectively did an “LOL, wut.”

To the tweets!

