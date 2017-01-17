Former Announcer Mike Goldberg Was in the Crowd at UFC Phoenix and the Internet Was Like WTF

Former UFC announcer Mike Goldberg didn’t get a friendly sendoff when he called his last night of fights at UFC 207 last month. News broke earlier that day that it was going to be the last time he would call a UFC fight card, but not a word of his last assignment made mention through the end of the broadcast. Nothing, nada, zilch, just clocked out and didn’t even get a “Hey, thanks for the last two decades of loyalty.” Cold.
But for all the cards Goldie appeared on in his UFC tenure, few struck a nerve as the one that surprised everyone at UFC Phoenix this past weekend. You see, Goldberg wasn’t in the booth, as we’re used to seeing him. No, he was in the stands, you guys.
And once Goldie’s face hit the screen, the MMA internet collectively did an “LOL, wut.”
To the tweets!
Mike Goldberg demoted to the crowd. Sad #ufcphoenix pic.twitter.com/Gs7s38BKfV
— ~UFC/BTCaddict~ (@BJC1227) January 16, 2017
Mike Goldberg is like the stalker ex showing up in the crowd for #UFCPhoenix. #UFC #StalkerGoldy pic.twitter.com/8joelfk4li
— The Outlaw LA Red (@justinharvey75) January 16, 2017
My favorite part of the night was seeing Mike Goldberg in the crowd I hope Where’s Goldie turns into a game for every event #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/BEBMVy7hjs
— MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) January 16, 2017
You’re telling me that after 20 years of service that Mike Goldberg cant be given better seats? right side third from bottom #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/5tD55HGtbG
— Gabriel Gonzalez (@DoubleGonTV) January 16, 2017