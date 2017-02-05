For UFC Boss Dana White, Anderson Silva is the ‘Tom Brady of the UFC’

Tom Silva? Anderson Brady?
Either way, you’re talking about two of the world’s best athletes when it comes to Anderson Silva and Tom Brady. Silva is the longest reigning UFC champion of all time, and Brady is one of the NFL’s all-time greats.
For Dana White, there’s no doubt he sees the New England Patriots quarterback as the greatest of all time. And since Silva has done some unforgettable things in the Octagon, it’s reasonable to hear Dana tell TMZ that Andy is the “Tom Brady of the UFC.”
