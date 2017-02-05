HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredFor UFC Boss Dana White, Anderson Silva is the ‘Tom Brady of the UFC’

Korean Zombie Sighting in Houston

hot-sauce-featuredKorean Zombie Shakes Off the Rust, Twitter Erupts!

Not All About Lady Gaga - Derrick Lewis Super Bowl

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Fighters Pick the Super Bowl: Pats, Falcons, or Brown Nosing the Boss?

hot-sauce-featuredWatch This Muay Thai Fighter Defy Physics with Lean-Back Technique

For UFC Boss Dana White, Anderson Silva is the ‘Tom Brady of the UFC’

February 5, 2017
No Comments

Tom Silva? Anderson Brady?

Either way, you’re talking about two of the world’s best athletes when it comes to Anderson Silva and Tom Brady. Silva is the longest reigning UFC champion of all time, and Brady is one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

MORE HOT SAUCE: Muay Thai fighter defies physics with this Matrix-worthy lean-back

For Dana White, there’s no doubt he sees the New England Patriots quarterback as the greatest of all time. And since Silva has done some unforgettable things in the Octagon, it’s reasonable to hear Dana tell TMZ that Andy is the “Tom Brady of the UFC.”

To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White’s UFC Houston Wrap-Up: Jessi...

Feb 05, 2017No Comments21 Views

UFC president Dana White discussed the aftermath of UFC Fight Night 104, saying Jessica Andrade has earned a title shot.

‘The Korean Zombie...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the fighter bonuses stemming

Feb 05, 2017
Korean Zombie Sighting in Houston

Korean Zombie Shakes Off th...

Is ring rust really a thing? Not so much

Feb 05, 2017
Korean Zombie fox fight highlights

Korean Zombie is Back with ...

Check out Chan Sung Jung, "The Korean Zombie," as

Feb 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA