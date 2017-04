For Michelle Waterson, It’s Family First (UFC on FOX 24 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Michelle Waterson talks about how important it is to her to have her family be there every step of the way in her fighting career. Waterson faces Rose Namajunas in the co-main event at UFC on FOX 24 on Saturday in Kansas City.

TRENDING > Anthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram