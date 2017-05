For Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, No News is … Well … No News

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

In update number 1,583,462 – or so it seems – UFC president Dana White provides the latest update on the inner working of getting a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight signed.

