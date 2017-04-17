Following War Machine Conviction, Christy Mack Recounts Emotional Trial

Former adult film star Christy Mack underwent a turbulent time as her former boyfriend War Machine (born John Koppenhaver) stood trial for numerous counts after attacking Mack and a friend of hers.

Though he was not convicted of two attempted murder charges, War Machine was convicted on 29 counts that included kidnapping and sexual assault, stemming from the altercation between him, Mack, and Corey Thomas, which took place at Mack’s Las Vegas home. He now faces the possibility of a life sentence.

Mack was interviewed by HBO’s Real Sports prior to the trial. Following War Machine’s conviction, Real Sports revisited Mack. Not surprisingly, even though War Machine was convicted, Mack hasn’t had an easy time coping.

The full episode premieres Tuesday night on HBO, but you can watch a clip of the show below…

(Video courtesy of HBO | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

