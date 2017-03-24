HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredConor McGregor Scores Drastically Reduced Punishment for Bottle Throwing Melee

featuredJon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver Convicted on 29 Counts, Could Face Life in Prison

featuredChael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva Headlines Bellator Return to Pay-Per-View

Georges St-Pierre

featuredHow Many Fights Does Georges St-Pierre Have in Him?

Following UFC Release, Michael McDonald Quickly Inks Bellator Deal

March 24, 2017
3 Comments

After asking for and being granted his UFC release, highly ranked bantamweight Michael McDonald quickly inked a deal with Bellator MMA.

Bellator officials confirmed the signing following an initial report by ESPN on Friday.

The move comes a week after McDonald was granted his release by the UFC, despite multiple fights remaining on his contract. Prior to his release, McDonald had called the UFC to task for its business practices.

TRENDING > Bellator Reveals NYC Pay-Per-View and Spike Split Events on Same Night

“The UFC was dishonest in the way they tried to do business with me and it’s resulted in a complete waste of my time,” McDonald told ESPN. “I want to feel like my employer isn’t out trying to cut my head off. I’m looking to enter a mutually respectful business contract with another fight organization.”

McDonald joins a Bellator division topped by champion Eduardo Dantas. There has been no date set for his promotional debut.

He is the latest of a bevy of former UFC fighters to sign with Bellator. Prior to McDonald, the promotion most recently signed Lorenz Larkin, who will be granted an immediate title shot, and Ryan Bader.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Bisping: Anderson Silva is GOAT, but ...

Mar 24, 2017No Comments18 Views

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gives his takes on the UFC 212 co-main event between former titleholder Anderson Silva and rising star Kelvin Gastelum.

Tonya Evinger vs Yana Kunitskaya

Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. ...

The 16 female fighters competing on Saturday's Invicta FC

Mar 24, 2017
Jinh Yu Frey

Invicta FC 22 Bout Canceled...

Saturday's Invicta FC 22: Evinger vs. Kunitskaya 2 fight

Mar 24, 2017

Former UFC Champ Carla Espa...

Former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza has drawn her

Mar 24, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    If these UFC guys walk in and wipe the floor with the home grown Bellator guys, does it damage their product?

    • Tom Martin

      No, it’s a win-win situation. If the UFC guys lose, it legitimizes the Bellator organization. If the UFC guys win, they’re in Bellator now, so it shows that Bellator is getting better and better talent, again legitimizing the organization. The only way that Bellator loses here is if the UFC guys look awful, making it look like Bellator is the home for washed-up UFC rejects.

  • FAT TONY

    He is still young 26, its good for Bellator to sign talent they really need it of they want a chance to compete with the UFC, note they are very very very far from being a real threat but still there recent signing have been quit good, Bader Larkin and Mcdonald.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA