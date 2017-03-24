Following UFC Release, Michael McDonald Quickly Inks Bellator Deal

After asking for and being granted his UFC release, highly ranked bantamweight Michael McDonald quickly inked a deal with Bellator MMA.

Bellator officials confirmed the signing following an initial report by ESPN on Friday.

The move comes a week after McDonald was granted his release by the UFC, despite multiple fights remaining on his contract. Prior to his release, McDonald had called the UFC to task for its business practices.

“The UFC was dishonest in the way they tried to do business with me and it’s resulted in a complete waste of my time,” McDonald told ESPN. “I want to feel like my employer isn’t out trying to cut my head off. I’m looking to enter a mutually respectful business contract with another fight organization.”

McDonald joins a Bellator division topped by champion Eduardo Dantas. There has been no date set for his promotional debut.

He is the latest of a bevy of former UFC fighters to sign with Bellator. Prior to McDonald, the promotion most recently signed Lorenz Larkin, who will be granted an immediate title shot, and Ryan Bader.

