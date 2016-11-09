Following Presidential Election, Brian Stann Considering Political Run

He’s an American hero, fighter and color commentator.
Now, he wants to be an American politician.
Ex-UFC fighter Brian Stann tweeted on Wednesday that he may want to jump into the world of politics.
Stann has long been interested in politics. He’s a former captain in the United States Marine Corps and all-around UFC tough guy. It’s unclear whether Stann wants to run as a protest against Donald Trump or because he believes if Trump can win, anyone can. He tweeted in 2015 that he’s not a member of the GOP.
Why shouldn’t Stann hold public office? At least he has military experience, unlike other president-elects.