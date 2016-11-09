HOT OFF THE WIRE

Following Presidential Election, Brian Stann Considering Political Run

November 9, 2016
He’s an American hero, fighter and color commentator.

Now, he wants to be an American politician.

Ex-UFC fighter Brian Stann tweeted on Wednesday that he may want to jump into the world of politics.

Stann has long been interested in politics. He’s a former captain in the United States Marine Corps and all-around UFC tough guy. It’s unclear whether Stann wants to run as a protest against Donald Trump or because he believes if Trump can win, anyone can. He tweeted in 2015 that he’s not a member of the GOP.

Why shouldn’t Stann hold public office? At least he has military experience, unlike other president-elects.

Follow Joshua Molina on Twitter: @JECMolina.

  • Stream Fan

    Gee we sure didnt see this coming did we…LOL… I cant stand guys who try and come off as “Joe Soldier All AMerican Boy”…theres something deep in that closet its just a matter of time before it comes out…Probably likes Afghanny boys..LOL

  • Retnan

    Stann sounds like a cuck.

               

