Following Cris Cyborg Altercation, Angela Magana Barred from Alliance MMA

A few days after Angela Magana‘s altercation with Cris “Cyborg” Justino at the UFC Athlete Retreat, she was barred from the Alliance MMA gym.

The incident occurred outside the fighter hotel during the UFC Athlete Retreat. Cyborg confronted Magana about the latter’s constant trolling of Cyborg via her social media accounts. The argument quickly escalated and Cyborg punched Magana in the face. A video of Cyborg punching Magana was later released via YouTube.

Cyborg was later charged with misdemeanor battery, but Magana wanted more. She continued railing on Cyborg via social medial, continued talking to the District Attorney about increasing the severity of the charge against Cyborg, and said that she had retained a lawyer with the intent to sue Cyborg.

A few days later and Brandon Vera, a UFC veteran and current ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder, barred Magana from Alliance MMA. Vera is the founder and one of the primary owners of Alliance MMA in Chula Vista, Calif.

Though he originally posted a more “colorful” version of his Facebook announcement removing Magana from the gym, he revised his statement as follows:

*edited version for this PC world we live in.

I was gonna leave this alone.. .

She kinda embodies what’s wrong with the world today… super entitled, whines n Cries about everything, and no other skills whatsoever, pretty worthless.

You got your card pulled….. for “cyber bullying” someone you thought you’d never run into. Super drama. . .

Do me a favor and keep away from my Alliance MMA

I super feel like a bully for posting this, but, she’s a prime example of the world gone to s–t [edited].

P.S. There’s a reason why No One is standing up for u, not your homegirls, training partners, even fighters at the summit. You deserved it…

Also, your hospital pics are shit for a case since you went to a #snoopdogg concert that very same evening.

If this burns any of y’all and wanna talk about it… I’m in Guam now and back to PH next week. Come on out.

