Flyweight Unification Bout Booked for ONE: Conquest of Kings

ONE: Conquest of Kings is booked for July 29 and sees Asia’s biggest MMA promotion head to the Indonesian city of Surabaya for the first time. The event will be headlined by a flyweight title rematch pitting Kairat Akhmetov against Adriano Moraes.

Akhmetov (20-0) is the reigning flyweight champion, but has not fought since his split-decision win over the Brazilian in 2015. While the Kazakh was recovering from injury, Moraes (15-2) won an interim version of the belt by submitting Tilek Batyrov last year.

Surabaya in East Java is Indonesia’s second largest city with a population of nearly 3 million people. The event is set for the GOR Kertajaya Arena, which is the home of local basketball team the CLS Knights Surabaya.

In the co-main event, Leandro Issa (13-6) returns to ONE Championship after a five-fight stint with the UFC. The Brazilian has been booked to face Toni Tauru (11-5) in a bout that pits two former bantamweight title challengers together.

In the middleweight division is a potential title eliminator between Karate specialist Martin Prachnio (12-2) and Brazilian grappler Gilberto Galvao (29-5). The Polish fighter was booked to challenge for the belt earlier this year, but pulled out of that bout due to injury.

Former boxing world champion Yodsanan Sityodtong (3-1) returns to the cage to take on Jerome Paye (2-3). The former held the WBA 126-pound title, while the latter is a Taekwondo black belt and a longterm resident of Jakarta.

The final fight announced sees Indonesia’s Sunoto (6-3) make his eighth appearance in the ONE Championship cage. He faces Filipino Rocky Batol Batol (5-3), who will be looking to claim his first ever win for the promotion at the fourth attempt.

The event is one of three slated for Indonesia this year with ONE Championship heading to Jakarta on Sept. 16 and returning to Surabaya on Dec. 16.

