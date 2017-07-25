Flyweight Title Fight Added to ONE: Kings & Conquerors in Macau

The cancellation of its Surabaya card has seen ONE Championship add three fights to ONE: Kings & Conquerors, including a flyweight title unification rematch. Interim champion Adriano Moraes will now face regular champion Kairat Akhmetov on Aug. 5 at the Cotai Arena.

ONE Championship’s second event in Macau has been expanded to 13 fights. A bantamweight bout between Leandro Issa and Toni Tauru and a middleweight match featuring Gilbert Galvao and Marcin Prachnio have also been moved from the Surabaya card.

Akhmetov (23-0) has had to wait over a year for his second appearance in the ONE Championship cage after suffering an injury in training. Moraes (15-2) was on the wrong end of a split decision last time these men met and will be out for revenge at The Venetian Resort & Casino in Macau.

Issa (13-6) returns to ONE Championship following a five-fight stint with the UFC. The Brazilian has been booked to face Tauru (11-5) in a bout that pits two former bantamweight title challengers, while the match between Prachnio (12-2) and Galvao (29-5) is a potential title eliminator.

The event will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champion Bibiano Fernandes (20-3) and challenger Andrew Leone (8-2). Neither man has ever lost a fight inside the ONE Championship cage.

