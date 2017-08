Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather’s Ring Resume: Career Highlights Video

(Courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports)

SHOWTIME Boxing analyst and Hall of Famer Steve Farhood takes a look into the boxing career of five-division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Mayweather faces all-time MMA great Conor McGregor in a 12-round super welterweight in the main event of a four-fight SHOWTIME pay-per-view boxing event on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

