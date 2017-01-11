HOT OFF THE WIRE
floyd mayweather rowdy return

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather’s Message to Ronda Rousey: ‘Come Back, Champ’

nick diaz snoop dogg

hot-sauce-featuredWatch Nick Diaz and Snoop Dogg Talk About Positive Drug Tests and Fighting Dudes with Pink Mohawks

ric flair deadlift

hot-sauce-featuredWatch 67-Year-Old Ric Flair Deadlift 400 Pounds. Seriously. Woooo!

forrest griffin haircut

hot-sauce-featuredAfter Losing Bet to Cody Garbrandt, Forrest Griffin Pays Up by Shaving Head

Floyd Mayweather’s Message to Ronda Rousey: ‘Come Back, Champ’

January 11, 2017
No Comments

Well, that’s unexpected.

It looks like Floyd Mayweather is taking the more humble approach to addressing Ronda Rousey. New year, new Floyd? Instead of talking himself up (for the most part, anyway), Floyd has a positive message for Ronda as we dive into 2017.

“Ronda Rousey, hold your head up, stay focused, keep believing … a true champion can bounce back,” he said in a video from FightHype.com. “You’ll be OK, everything will be OK.”

EXTRA SAUCE: Demi Lovato Left Luke Rockhold for a Guy from Bellator

As everyone in the combat sports world knows by now, Ronda lost a pretty one-sided fight to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 a couple weeks ago. The loss was her second in a row, and a consecutive defeat by knockout.

As a boxer whose record is undefeated, there isn’t much experience Floyd can share about licking your wounds and recovering from a loss. But game recognize game, I guess, and he says there still a chance for the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion to regain her former shine.

“Ronda Rousey has a lot left,” he said. “I don’t want her to think this is the end of the world.

“Now it’s 2017, so you’re undefeated this year. Come back, champ.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below. To the footage!

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

nick diaz snoop dogg

Watch Nick Diaz and Snoop Dogg Talk About Pos...

Jan 09, 20174 Comments196 Views

Nick Diaz and Snoop Dogg discuss the real issues.

ric flair deadlift

Watch 67-Year-Old Ric Flair...

What did you do today? Did you deadlift 400

Jan 05, 2017
forrest griffin haircut

After Losing Bet to Cody Ga...

Cody Garbrandt won the UFC bantamweight title at UFC

Jan 04, 2017
luke rockhold demi lovato over

Demi Lovato Left Luke Rockh...

Let's hope Luke Rockhold doesn't take it too hard.

Jan 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106 - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA