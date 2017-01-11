Floyd Mayweather’s Message to Ronda Rousey: ‘Come Back, Champ’

Well, that’s unexpected.

It looks like Floyd Mayweather is taking the more humble approach to addressing Ronda Rousey. New year, new Floyd? Instead of talking himself up (for the most part, anyway), Floyd has a positive message for Ronda as we dive into 2017.

“Ronda Rousey, hold your head up, stay focused, keep believing … a true champion can bounce back,” he said in a video from FightHype.com. “You’ll be OK, everything will be OK.”

As everyone in the combat sports world knows by now, Ronda lost a pretty one-sided fight to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207 a couple weeks ago. The loss was her second in a row, and a consecutive defeat by knockout.

As a boxer whose record is undefeated, there isn’t much experience Floyd can share about licking your wounds and recovering from a loss. But game recognize game, I guess, and he says there still a chance for the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion to regain her former shine.

“Ronda Rousey has a lot left,” he said. “I don’t want her to think this is the end of the world.

“Now it’s 2017, so you’re undefeated this year. Come back, champ.”

You can check out the full interview in the video below. To the footage!