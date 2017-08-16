HOT OFF THE WIRE

Floyd Mayweather Wants Smaller Gloves to Increase Odds of KO’ing Conor McGregor

August 16, 2017
NoNo Comments

_
Many questioned why Floyd Mayweather had his business partner, Leonard Ellerbe, petition the Nevada State Athletic Commission for smaller gloves for his boxing superfight with UFC champion Conor McGregor.

It’s simple, said Ellerbe, smaller gloves increase the likelihood of someone getting knocked out.

Floyd Mayweather workoutAlthough that is true, it’s also a fact that might backfire when the commission decides whether or not to approve 8-ounce gloves for the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout. The NSAC’s own rules state that their 154-pound bout requires 10-ounce gloves. Such rules were enacted for the safety of the fighters involved. 

The Association of Ringside Physicians considered the matter of such importance that it sent a letter to the NSAC asking it not approve Mayweather’s request to allow the smaller glove size.

The NSAC will decide on Wednesday whether or not to approve the move to 8-ounce gloves.

