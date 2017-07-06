Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour Starts in Los Angeles

The highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world promotional tour will begin on Tuesday, not at Wembley Stadium in London as was initially reported, but at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Staples Center announced the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference via its Twitter account on Thursday.

“Just Announced. @ FloydMayweather vs @ TheNotoriousMMA press conference on Tue, Jul 11. Tix avail tomorrow at 12pm,” read the Tweet.

Though tickets go “on sale” on Friday, no prices, if there are any, have been revealed. The event could be complimentary, but officials were unavailable to verify either scenario at the time of publication.

“On Tuesday, July 11th, Staples Center will open its doors to the Official Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, featuring Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, a multi-city press tour for their highly anticipated fight on August 26th in Las Vegas, NV and live on Showtime PPV. For more information visit: www.mayweatherpromotions.com,” read the description on AXS.com, where tickets are available, beginning Friday at Noon PT / 3 p.m. ET.

“Promoted by Mayweather Promotions, this event is complimentary and open to the public for fans to see the first-ever face-to-face meeting between Mayweather and McGregor. This will be a star-studded event that will feature a live performance and special guests. We invite all fans to come out and be a part of history.”

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Sr. Trashes Conor McGregor

Los Angeles is expected to be the first of a multi-day world tour that is expected to culminate in a stop at Wembley Stadium in London with stops in Houston, Toronto, and New York along the way. Officials have yet to confirm any further dates or locations for the tour.

For full coverage of all things Mayweather vs. McGregor, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official Mayweather vs. McGregor section.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram