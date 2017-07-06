HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Sends a Message to Amanda Nunes Ahead of UFC 213

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Off Ventilator and Showing Small Signs of Improvement

Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour Starts in Los Angeles

July 6, 2017
No Comments

The highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor world promotional tour will begin on Tuesday, not at Wembley Stadium in London as was initially reported, but at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Staples Center announced the Mayweather vs. McGregor press conference via its Twitter account on Thursday. 

“Just Announced. vs press conference on Tue, Jul 11. Tix avail tomorrow at 12pm,” read the Tweet.

Though tickets go “on sale” on Friday, no prices, if there are any, have been revealed. The event could be complimentary, but officials were unavailable to verify either scenario at the time of publication.

Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour Los Angeles Poster“On Tuesday, July 11th, Staples Center will open its doors to the Official Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, featuring Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor, a multi-city press tour for their highly anticipated fight on August 26th in Las Vegas, NV and live on Showtime PPV. For more information visit: www.mayweatherpromotions.com,” read the description on AXS.com, where tickets are available, beginning Friday at Noon PT / 3 p.m. ET.

“Promoted by Mayweather Promotions, this event is complimentary and open to the public for fans to see the first-ever face-to-face meeting between Mayweather and McGregor. This will be a star-studded event that will feature a live performance and special guests. We invite all fans to come out and be a part of history.”

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Sr. Trashes Conor McGregor

Los Angeles is expected to be the first of a multi-day world tour that is expected to culminate in a stop at Wembley Stadium in London with stops in Houston, Toronto, and New York along the way. Officials have yet to confirm any further dates or locations for the tour. 

For full coverage of all things Mayweather vs. McGregor, check out MMAWeekly.com’s Official Mayweather vs. McGregor section.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale weigh

TUF 25 Finale Main Event Weigh-In: Johnson an...

Jul 06, 2017No Comments23 Views

Things got a little heated! See the main and co-main fighters weigh in at the TUF 25 Finale ceremonial weigh-in in Las Vegas.

Tito Ortiz UFC 213 Legends Panel

Tito Ortiz Fought in the UF...

Tito Ortiz recounts how he wasn't paid for his

Jul 06, 2017
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchen...

See all the fighters face off from the UFC

Jul 06, 2017
Michael Johnson vs Justin Gaethje TUF 25 Finale weigh

The Ultimate Fighter 25: Re...

The 24 fighters competing on Friday's The Ultimate Fighter:

Jul 06, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA