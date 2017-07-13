Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour New York Face Off
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor held their third press conference in as many days on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Check out the face off.
Jul 13, 201724 Views
Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor international press tour stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. with Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.