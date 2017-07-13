Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour New York Face Off

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor held their third press conference in as many days on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Check out the face off.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Smashes Floyd Mayweather in Back-and-Forth War of Words in Toronto

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram