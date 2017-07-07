Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour Dates, Locations Revealed

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 7, 2017
No Comments

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will embark on a four-city, worldwide tour in anticipation of their upcoming fight on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The tour kicks off Tuesday, July 11, with Mayweather and McGregor coming face to face for the first time as they square off at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The press conference will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET with tickets available to the public for free, but they are given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Here’s the full world tour breakdown for Mayweather vs. McGregor:

Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour Los Angeles PosterJuly 11 — Los Angeles
Staples Center
4:30 p.m. ET pre-show begins
5:30 p.m. ET start time

Fan Entry: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

July 12 — Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
6 p.m. ET start time

Ticket information forthcoming

July 13 — Brooklyn, New York
Barclays Center
6 p.m. ET pre-show begins
7 p.m. ET start time

Fan Entry: Complimentary tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon (if tickets are still available). You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

July 14 — London, England
The SSE Arena, Wembley
1 p.m. ET pre-show begins
2 p.m. ET start time

Ticket information forthcoming.

TRENDING > Epic Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Debut Promo Released

The world tour will hit three countries over four days as Mayweather and McGregor prepare to promote their historic fight scheduled for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The two fighters have yet to come face-to-face after rumors of the bout first surfaced more than a year ago. Now they are headed on a collision course for the world tour before finally meeting in the ring on Aug. 26.

