Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Ticket Prices and On Sale Date Announced

Get your credit cards ready because tickets for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor go on sale soon.

The mega-fight pitting the 49-0 professional boxer against the biggest superstar in UFC history goes down on Aug. 26 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In anticipation of the fight, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe announced on Tuesday during the World Tour stop in Los Angeles that tickets for the event will go on sale on July 24.

Ticket prices for the historic fight between Mayweather and McGregor will run between $500 and $10,000 for a ringside seat to witness the bout live from Las Vegas. The range of ticket prices will go from $500, $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000, $7,000 and then finally $10,000 for ringside seats.

It’s safe to say the $500 tickets will be few and far between.

T-Mobile Arena packs in approximately 20,000 fans so the ticket sales for this event will likely shatter all previous records including the one held by Mayweather for his 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao.

The live gate that night from the MGM Grand Garden Arena — a smaller venue than the T-Mobile Arena — topped out at more than $72 million.

Ticket prices for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao ranged from $1,500 to $7,500 for ringside seats.

Despite the steep prices, tickets for Mayweather vs. McGregor are expected to go quickly after the on sale date later this month.

