Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Set for T-Mobile Arena After Striking Deal with Big3 League

July 11, 2017
A potential crisis has been averted after the promoters for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor struck a deal with the BIG3 basketball league to hold the fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The BIG3 league, which was co-founded by famed hip-hop artist Ice Cube, had already booked T-Mobile Arena for the league finals on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The fight between Mayweather and McGregor was announced shortly thereafter for the exact same date and location but now the BIG 3 league has come to an agreement to move their game to the MGM Grand Garden Arena down the street in Las Vegas.

Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said in a press release on Tuesday that the agreement was a “generous offer that we could not refuse”.

The BIG3 championship game will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 26 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Mayweather vs. McGregor happening later that night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Mayweather and McGregor will be kicking off a four-city world tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote their upcoming fight. The fight will see Mayweather return from retirement after two years away from the sport as he looks to build on his perfect 49-0 record.

Meanwhile, McGregor will step into a professional boxing match for the first time in his career after becoming the first ever simultaneous two division champion in UFC history this past November.

