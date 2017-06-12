HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt victory over Cheick Kongo

featuredMark Hunt Finishes Derrick Lewis, Likely Sending Him into Retirement (UFC Auckland Results)

UFC Auckland Live Results

featuredUFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Demetrious Johnson and Dana White

featuredDana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rumor Mill: Mayweather Books MGM Grand

June 12, 2017
No Comments

Could Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor box each other a little bit sooner than most of us had thought? Possibly… if the rumor mill is pointing in the correct direction.

While nothing is concrete, there are several key elements that point to a possible Aug. 26 date. 

Mayweather Promotions, LLC, has held that date for an event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, set for broadcast by Showtime. Mayweather Promotions reportedly doesn’t currently have any other fighters that are able to carry a card at MGM Grand Garden Arena, plus, as Boxing News noted, Mayweather fought the final 12 bouts of his career at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Joe Rogan - Mayweather vs McGregor Fight PosterShowtime general manager Stephen Espinoza also recently told Boxing News that Showtime would expect to be a part of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, should it happen.

On the heels of Mayweather Promotions holding the Aug. 26 date at MGM Grand Garden Arena, McGregor also posted to his social media accounts, saying, “Something BIG is coming.”

There is also a tidbit from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that cites an unnamed anonymous source that is reportedly well-versed in the staging of major events in Las Vegas saying that Mayweather vs. McGregor will happen “sooner than you think.”

TRENDING > Dana White Shoots Down Demetrious Johnson, Calls Conor McGregor Pound-for-Pound Best

That is certainly a lot of conjecture, but with all of the heat surrounding the fight, and with the Los Angeles Times confirming that negotiations are underway, there could soon be some fire to go along with the smoke.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Derrick Lewis Lobs Bombs Back at Travis Brown...

Jun 12, 2017No Comments36 Views

Travis Browne and Francis Ngannou took shots at Derrick Lewis after he announced he would likely retire following his loss to Mark Hunt. Lewis fired back!

Holly Holm’s Win That...

Rewatch former bantamweight champion Holly Holm defeat Marion Reneau

Jun 12, 2017
Mark Hunt UFC Aucklund Post-Fight Show

Mark Hunt: ‘This is M...

After finishing Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 110,

Jun 12, 2017
Derrick Lewis announces retirement

Derrick Lewis Announces Lik...

Despite remaining one of the more promising fighters in

Jun 12, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA