Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rumor Mill: Mayweather Books MGM Grand

Could Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor box each other a little bit sooner than most of us had thought? Possibly… if the rumor mill is pointing in the correct direction.

While nothing is concrete, there are several key elements that point to a possible Aug. 26 date.

Mayweather Promotions, LLC, has held that date for an event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, set for broadcast by Showtime. Mayweather Promotions reportedly doesn’t currently have any other fighters that are able to carry a card at MGM Grand Garden Arena, plus, as Boxing News noted, Mayweather fought the final 12 bouts of his career at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Showtime general manager Stephen Espinoza also recently told Boxing News that Showtime would expect to be a part of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, should it happen.

On the heels of Mayweather Promotions holding the Aug. 26 date at MGM Grand Garden Arena, McGregor also posted to his social media accounts, saying, “Something BIG is coming.”

There is also a tidbit from the Las Vegas Review-Journal that cites an unnamed anonymous source that is reportedly well-versed in the staging of major events in Las Vegas saying that Mayweather vs. McGregor will happen “sooner than you think.”

That is certainly a lot of conjecture, but with all of the heat surrounding the fight, and with the Los Angeles Times confirming that negotiations are underway, there could soon be some fire to go along with the smoke.

