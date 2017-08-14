Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: MMA Heavyweights Break Down the Fight

(Courtesy of WHOATV)

No doubt Conor McGregor‘s confidence is running high as he enters final preparations for his superfight with Floyd Mayweather. But does “The Notorious” stand a legitimate chance of putting the first blemish on Mayweather’s, thus far, spotless boxing record?

Several of mixed martial arts’ heavyweights chimed in on the fight, commenting on how the fight came together, what McGregor’s chances are, and how they see the fight playing out.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, current top tier referee Herb Dean, Bellator fighter Paul Daley, and numerous others gave their thoughts on the biggest combat sports spectacle of our time.

Mayweather vs. McGregor takes place on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

