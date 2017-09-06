Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Live Gate Falls Well Short of All-Time Record

In the weeks leading up to the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, it was noted numerous times that hundreds of tickets were still remaining for the mega-event that pit boxing’s best against a UFC champion.

While the promoters behind the event, including Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions and UFC president Dana White, downplayed any concerns about ticket sales or the live gate for the event, it turns out the steep prices with a starting cost at $500 may have ultimately hurt the card.

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission confirmed the final ticket sales figures to MMAWeekly.com with profits far less than the 2015 fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao.

The total gross gate from the event was $55,414,865.79 with 13,094 tickets sold and 137 complimentary tickets given away.

The T-Mobile Arena capacity is approximately 20,000 seats for a boxing or mixed martial arts event, which means over 6,000 seats were left unfilled for the event.

Those figures definitely land Mayweather vs. McGregor as the second biggest live gate of all time in the state of Nevada, but not big enough to come close to the all-time record set by Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

That fight from 2015 raked in a whopping $72 million at the box office with 16,219 in paid attendance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Immediately after moving to 50-0 in his career, Mayweather proclaimed that his last fight before retirement against McGregor was nearing $80 million in ticket sales for the event.

“We did break the record tonight for the biggest gate,” Mayweather stated at the post fight press conference. “Me and Pacquiao done $72 million. I think we done somewhere over $80 million in the live gate (with McGregor).”

It turns out the fight between Mayweather and McGregor came up approximately $17 million short from breaking the all-time record set in 2015.

While the live gate may have been somewhat disappointing compared to expectations for the fight, the most important figures will be the pay-per-view sales generated by the event.

Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza has stated that the fight is currently trending towards “mid-to-high” four million buys, which would put the match-up between Mayweather and McGregor close to the all time record. Once again, they are chasing the fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao, which sold 4.6 million buys two years ago.

The final numbers for Mayweather vs. McGregor on pay-per-view are expected to be released within the next week.

