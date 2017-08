Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Full Weigh-in Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

Undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor officially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas for the most anticipated fight of the year. See how they looked on the scales and the final face-off before Saturday’s showdown.

TRENDING > Dana White Teases Mayweather vs. McGregor Is Not Sold Out But Will Break Records

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram