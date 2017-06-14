Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Finalized for August

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 14, 2017
The fight that once was nothing more than a fantasy has quickly become a reality, as reports indicate that a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is a done deal.

While all indicators were pointing in that direction as the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday approved an Aug. 26 date for Mayweather Promotions, which was believed to be intended for the fight, the finalization of the bout didn’t hit the newswire until Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM MockMMAWeekly.com content partner Yahoo Sports broke the news.  

“Unbeaten boxer Floyd Mayweather will fight UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a much-discussed boxing match on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, a well-placed source told Yahoo Sports on Wednesday,” according to Yahoo reporter Kevin Iole.

“Mayweather is expected to make the announcement on social media as early as Wednesday.”

Though the NSAC confirmed the Aug. 26 date for the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the event could move to T-Mobile Arena, which is owned by the same parent company, as it is a newer, larger, and more lucrative venue.

The Aug. 26 date is key, as it positions the fight three weeks prior to a marquee boxing bout between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena.

The bout will be the UFC lightweight champions first boxing bout, while Mayweather, whose record stands at 49-0 in the squared circle, will be coming out of a two-year retirement for the bout.

