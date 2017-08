Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Final Press Conference Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared before the press for the final time before their showdown on Saturday. See what they had to say on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram