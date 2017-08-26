                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor final press faceoff

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Face Off at Final Press Conference

Dana White head down on Jon Jones

featuredDana White: Jon Jones is the Best Ever, but This Might Be the End of His Career

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Demand Causes PPV Crashes

August 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

Everyone expected Pay-Per-View demand for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor to be high. Everyone was warned to order early. But there were still problems.

MMAWeekly.com confirmed on Saturday night that UFC Fight Pass, Showtime, and several other provider’s customers were having issues either logging in our their PPV feeds crashing. 

Though all parties continued to work fast and furious to get the issue straightened out, word from inside the arena is that the main event was being delayed as long as possible to give providers as much time as possible to straighten out their technical issues.

RELATED > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

Mayweather vs. McGregor was expected to surpass Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in PPV buys. Mayweather vs. Pacquiao sold 4.6 million PPV buys, but Mayweather vs. McGregor was believed to have the capability to reach 5 million buys.

It’s unclear how far-reaching the technical issues were and how much they might affect the overall purchases of the event.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

-->
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA