Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broadcast Team Revealed

Expect a lot of familiar voices, and perhaps some UFC flavor, as part of Showtime’s broadcast team for the Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing match.

UFC president Dana White, upon announcing Floyd Mayweather would box Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, insisted that the event would be a boxing event, not a UFC event. In fact, the UFC is not the official promoter of the event, although the MMA juggernaut will utilize its promotional skills to help make it the biggest fight possible.

Mayweather Promotions will build the fight card as the promoter of record, while Showtime will be the broadcast partner that televises Mayweather vs. McGregor on Pay-Per-View. On Friday, Showtime unveiled its broadcast team to Sporting News. It will largely be Showtime’s usual suspects manning the broadcast.

Brian Custer will host the PPV broadcast, while Mauro Ranallo will handle play-by-play duties alongside longtime color analysts Al Bernstein and Paul Maglianaggi. Jim Gray will serve as ringside reporter and Steve Farhood will continue his duties as the team’s unofficial scorer.

Aside from Showtime’s usual boxing broadcast team, Mayweather vs. McGregor may also get some added flavor from some UFC guest analysts, according to Showtime spokesperson Chris DeBlasio.

The price for the Mayweather vs. McGregor Pay-Per-View has yet to be set, but is expected to be upwards of $100.

