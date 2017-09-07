Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Breaks All-Time Pay-Per-View Record in the U.K.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have taken down at least one all-time record.

Sky Sports confirmed on Thursday in a statement to BoxingNewsOnline.net that ‘The Money Fight’ between Mayweather and McGregor will break the all time pay-per-view record in the United Kingdom with well over a million buys.

The final numbers haven’t been returned just yet but the previous record was set earlier this year for the boxing match between local favorite Anthony Joshua when he knocked out Wladimir Klitschko to become WBA and IBF heavyweight champion.

That fight broke the previous record held by Mayweather’s 2015 bout against Manny Pacquiao.

Of course pay-per-view costs in the United Kingdom are much lower than the United States so the profit margin is smaller. Mayweather vs. McGregor cost around $26 in the U.K. versus a $99.95 price tag for the high definition broadcast in the U.S.

Still the U.K. numbers will likely help put Mayweather vs. McGregor over as the biggest pay-per-view broadcast worldwide of all time once the final figures are returned from North America.

Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza has already teased that Mayweather vs. McGregor did ‘mid-to-high’ four million buys, which would put it within range of the all time record at 4.6 million buys for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.

(Photo courtesy of Showtime)

