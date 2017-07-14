Floyd Mayweather: ‘This is My Last Fight’

Following the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour press conference in New York City on Thursday, Floyd Mayweather Jr. fielded questions from the media about his Aug. 26 bout against Conor McGregor.

The 40-year-old undefeated boxing legend discussed the racial overtones of the press tour and the way he and his career have been viewed before insisting he will close the door on his boxing career after he takes on UFC champion McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena.

TRENDING > Chaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram