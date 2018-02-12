Floyd Mayweather Teases Return to the Boxing Ring or the UFC Octagon

Floyd Mayweather is the master at staying in the spotlight even when he’s supposedly retired.

Over the past few weeks, the 50-0 boxer has been dropping videos on social media that show him stepping into a cage as a tease to a potential crossover into mixed martial arts. Add to that, Mayweather has continuously taken shots at UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who he defeated in a boxing match last August.

Now Mayweather has gone as far as actually hinting at a possible return to action with the 41-year old fighter confirming ‘talks’ for a potential fight in boxing or mixed martial arts.

“I don’t know. We don’t know if it’s a boxing ring — or maybe an Octagon,” Mayweather told Forbes when talking about coming out of retirement. “We just don’t know. But there’s been talks.”

It wasn’t that long ago that UFC president Dana White stated that negotiations had started on a potential return for Mayweather but the boxer later shot that down and said he had no interest in actually competing in mixed martial arts.

Now Mayweather is back at it again with the constant tease that he’s actually considering a fight in the UFC.

While it might seem like an impossibility that Mayweather would ever contemplate taking a fight in the UFC, White acknowledged that there would be interest from the UFC on putting together a rematch with McGregor inside the Octagon after they first met in the boxing ring.

“Floyd said leading up to the fight with Conor that he would do both. So we’ll see what happens. Obvioiusly, the only way making that fight again makes any sense is if he comes into the Octagon,” White said last week.

“We went over and boxed him, the UFC and Conor McGregor, and now it’s time for him to reciprocate and come and fight in the Octagon.”

It still seems like a long shot that Mayweather would ever step into the UFC Octagon where he would be a massive underdog to even the lowest ranked fighters on the roster much less a champion like McGregor.

Still, Mayweather loves seeing his name in the headlines and he’s always giving people something to talk about.