                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJunior Dos Santos Pulled from UFC 215 After Being Flagged for Anti-Doping Violation

featuredTony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee Set for Interim UFC Lightweight Title Fight

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi knockdown

featuredConor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi – Includes Knockdown Footage (video)

Floyd Mayweather Teams Up With James Corden for Final All Access

August 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Exclusive clip from the fourth and final installment of ALL ACCESS as Floyd Mayweather jokes around with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, who gives the boxing great and his “best friend” a special gift.

Less than two weeks before he returns to the ring, Mayweather headed to Los Angeles to make the rounds on late-night television in anticipation of his unprecedented matchup against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather: ‘It Won’t Go the Distance’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA