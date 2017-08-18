Floyd Mayweather Teams Up With James Corden for Final All Access

Exclusive clip from the fourth and final installment of ALL ACCESS as Floyd Mayweather jokes around with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden, who gives the boxing great and his “best friend” a special gift.

Less than two weeks before he returns to the ring, Mayweather headed to Los Angeles to make the rounds on late-night television in anticipation of his unprecedented matchup against UFC superstar Conor McGregor on August 26.

