Floyd Mayweather Sr. Trashes Conor McGregor Ahead of Showdown With His Son

July 6, 2017
No Comments

As the world anxiously awaits the first face off between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, everybody involved with the fight seems to be offering an opinion about what will unfold on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Sr., who has experienced an up and down professional relationship with his son over the years, is the latest person to weigh-in on the fight that’s expected to break all sorts of records when the two competitors meet at the T-Mobile Arena in less than two months time.

Mayweather Sr. has never lacked faith in his son’s boxing skill but it sounds like his prediction for what will happen to McGregor goes beyond confidence into a whole new realm of absolute guarantees.

“Floyd’s gonna definitely put something on Conor McGregor. I’ve got a few presents for Conor McGregor,” Floyd Mayweather Sr. said recently when speaking with NBC Sports Radio. “I’ve got a few things that I want to hand him. There are a few things that I want to do, and things that Floyd can do. We’re going to be able to touch him up real good.

“Let me tell you something, even if he goes the distance, [Floyd] is going to whoop his ass. You understand me? That’s what’s going to happen. Any kind of way he goes, [McGregor] gonna get whooped. Can’t nobody gonna say nothing wrong because everybody said he was going to get whooped anyways.”

McGregor is certainly facing long odds while stepping into his first professional boxing match against arguably one of the best fighters in the history of the sport. Mayweather is 49-0 in his career and he’s rarely been in trouble in his fights while going up against a laundry list of top opponents over the years.

Mayweather also prides himself on a tremendous work ethic where he pours hours upon hours into his preparation and that’s another area where his father just doesn’t see how McGregor competes with his son.

“He ain’t got nobody to train or fight with,” Mayweather Sr. said about McGregor. “He ain’t got no good people. I’m just telling you, Floyd’s going to be the best anyways. Trust me.”

 

Of course even before the fight was official, McGregor was very vocal about his intention to shock the world when he stepped into the ring to face Mayweather with no prior professional boxing experience. Even in his fight announcement, McGregor took a shot at Mayweather while using his father to make the joke.

Mayweather Sr. believes McGregor’s words are finally going to come back to bite him when he actually has to throw hands with one of the best to ever do it.

“Floyd is what you call the master, the master of the game,” Mayweather Sr. said. “It’s something Conor McGregor can’t do. I’m just saying. One thing about it, whether Floyd stops him or not doesn’t matter to me. As long as Floyd beats the hell out of him. That’s pretty much [what I] think is what’s going to happen.

“It ain’t too many other things he can do to stop Floyd from doing what he do cause what Floyd do, he do very good and very well. We’ll make it where [McGregor] won’t be able to spell anything like that, we gonna do that. We’re gonna put him in a bad position.”

While Mayweather is currently going solo in his training camp to prepare for McGregor, his father plans on jumping into the gym with him in the near future as the fight draws nearer.

Mayweather has shown a lot of tools in his 49 wins, but his father promises that by the time this camp is finished, he’ll have a few new tricks up his sleeve to unleash on McGregor.

“You can believe one thing — y’all gonna see something in this fight right here,” Mayweather Sr. said. “Ya’ll gonna see something he ain’t showed you yet and then when he shows it, then ya’ll will know it.”

