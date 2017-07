Floyd Mayweather Snags Irish Flag; Conor McGregor Retaliates (video)

Floyd Mayweather got ahold of an Irish flag on stage in Toronto on Wednesday. Needless to say, Conor McGregor didn’t take to kindly to Mayweather messing with his home country’s flag and retaliated on stage.

