Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Massive $100 Million Check for Fighting Conor McGregor

January 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather never minds flaunting his wealth, especially when he gets the chance to cash a paycheck for $100 million. 

The recently retired 50-0 boxer decided to show off the guaranteed money he made for his fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor last August in an event that ended up as the second biggest pay-per-view card of all time in North America with 4.3 million sold. 

“Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch,” Mayweather wrote. “It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check.

“I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!”

Perhaps the craziest part about Mayweather showing off the guaranteed money he made for fighting McGregor is that the check likely represents less than half of what he actually earned from that matchup.

Once all the revenue was tallied, Mayweather reportedly earned somewhere between $250 and $300 million for his part in the fight against McGregor that he won by 10th round TKO.

McGregor didn’t exactly walk away empty handed as he was rumored to earn north of $100 million for his take in the fight once the revenues from pay-per-view and other streams were gathered. 

Mayweather is also now responsible for the two biggest pay-per-view cards in history with his fight against McGregor as well as his boxing match against Manny Pacquiao that also earned him a paycheck worth nine figures. 

               

