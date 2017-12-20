               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Confirms Floyd Mayweather is in Serious Discussions for UFC Deal

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredCoach: Georges St-Pierre Will Return for Epic Fight; Teases Conor McGregor

Robert Follis - UFC 216

featuredLongtime MMA Coach Robert Follis Has Died

Floyd Mayweather Shoots Down UFC Rumors, Denies He Will Ever Fight in MMA

December 20, 2017
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather has no interest in actually pursuing a career in the UFC.

Just hours after UFC president Dana White claimed he was in talks with Mayweather about a possible transition into mixed martial arts, the retired boxer has shut the door on that possibility.

The rumors first started with Mayweather saying that he could come to the UFC and make a billion dollars within just a few fights, but then White added on Wednesday that the two sides had actually had conversations about him joining the promotion.

Floyd MayweatherNow Mayweather has responded by denying that he has any interest in fighting in the UFC, much less pursuing a second career in MMA.

“That’s not what I said. Exactly what I said is this, if I made a billion dollars before, I could do it again. If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights or fight four fights and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make a billion dollars, which I can. I can do it in three fights or even four fights, I could make a billion dollars if I choose to get into the Octagon and fight,” Mayweather explained when speaking to FightHype.

“We just don’t know what the future holds for Floyd Mayweather. I don’t look forward to getting back in a boxing ring. That’s what I don’t look forward to doing. I’m just saying I could — I’m not doing it — but I’m saying what I could do to make a billion dollars quick if I wanted to do that. That’s what I was saying.”

Mayweather, 40, retired from boxing in August after he earned a tenth-round TKO against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a fight that likely earned him more than $200 million. The fight was the second biggest pay-per-view of all time with 4.3 million sold in North America and the event generated more than $600 million in total revenue.

As much as Mayweather likes to make money, fighting in the UFC would certainly yield him a big paycheck, but there’s little doubt that he would be a massive underdog against almost any veteran fighter on the roster. Does anyone recall what happened to James Toney when he fought Randy Couture?

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Not Willing to Fight Until UFC Asks Nicely

At the end of the day, Mayweather says he was never actually talking about fighting in the UFC, only pointing out that he could do it and make a lot of money at the same time.

“I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn’t say that,” Mayweather stated. “I said if I wanted to and what I could do. I’m not going to do it though.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA