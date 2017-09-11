Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Experience’ Was Too Much for Conor McGregor

Ahead of the historic bout dubbed ‘The Money Fight’ in late August, Floyd Mayweather said all the right things to build up his opponent Conor McGregor.

Despite the fact that it was the UFC lightweight champion’s first professional boxing match, Mayweather touted him as the younger, taller, and bigger fighter that could give him problems once they stepped into the ring together.

As it turns out, McGregor did manage to land more than 100 punches over nine rounds, but for all his bluster and bold predictions going into the fight, Mayweather says nothing could substitute for in-ring savvy that the Irishman just couldn’t build over eight weeks preparing for him.

“We had a beef and we settled our beef,” Mayweather told Steve Harvey on his show this week. “I feel like I was the better man. Like I told him, experience will play a major key. But I said on paper everything leans towards Conor McGregor. He’s 28, I’m 40 years old.

“But being in the sport 21 years, I just feel like the wisdom that I have, the IQ is totally different, especially when it’s at the pinnacle.”

That’s exactly how the fight played out as Mayweather allowed McGregor to expend his energy through the first few rounds before unleashing his own counter attacks during the second half of the 12 round bout.

Once Mayweather saw McGregor slowing down, he began his own offensive flurry that eventually led to a 10th round TKO to push his record to a perfect 50-0.

As far as where McGregor ranks on his list of all time toughest opponents, Mayweather smiled before giving his answer but added that ultimately none of the 50 fighters he faced ever beat him so no one was actually better than anyone else.

“Just my job. Go out there and do what I do,” Mayweather said while addressing McGregor. “Never nervous, never worry about anything. My thing is just put him in front of me, I can beat him, no matter who he is.”

Mayweather has repeatedly stated that his career is officially over after he returned from retirement to face McGregor in August.

When it’s all said and done, Mayweather will likely earn somewhere between $250 to $300 million for his night’s work so it’s understandable why he returned but now he’s definitely calling it a day and hanging up the gloves.

