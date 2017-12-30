Floyd Mayweather Says Dana White is Using His Name for UFC TV Deal Leverage

UFC president Dana White has uttered Floyd Mayweather’s name quite a bit recently. Mayweather believes he understands why.

“I’ve made a lot of money in my career, I’ve spent a lot of money in my career, but I’ve made a lot of smart investments. I’m not hurting for money. I took the McGregor fight because that was an opportunity for me to make 9 figures,” Mayweather told FightHype.com recently.

“The UFC… their deal with Fox is coming to an end… they’re trying to renew a new deal… what better name could they use than Floyd Mayweather?”