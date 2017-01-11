Floyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 11, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd MayweatherIt’s the mostly unlikely match-up in all of combat sports in regard to likelihood to happen, but the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match just won’t go away.

Though talk of the mythical match-up had died down, Mayweather rekindled the chatter in an interview on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday. The retired world champion boxer declared that he and his team tried to make the fight actually happen, even going so far as revealing the dollar figures that were offered.

“We tried to make the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100 million. That was my number. We’re the A-side. I don’t really know how much money Conor McGregor has made. I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10 million in an MMA bout. We are willing to give him $15 million and then we could talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per-view.”

That obviously hasn’t been enough to lure McGregor, who said in an interview with TMZ Sports that he wanted $100 million in order to box Mayweather. That surely isn’t going to happen, as Mayweather believes he is the big dog in this fight.

“Conor McGregor keep telling everyone he want the fight. Let’s make it happen,” Mayweather continued. “He keeps blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. Dana White, the UFC, let’s make it happen. Bring him over to the boxing world, and I’ll show him what it’s like.”

Floyd Mayweather’s Full “First Take” Interview Talking Conor McGregor and More…

(Video courtesy of ESPN First Take TV | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

