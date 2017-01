Floyd Mayweather Responds to Dana White’s Offer to Fight Conor McGregor (video)

(Video Courtesy of TMZ Sports)

UFC president Dana White officially made Floyd Mayweather an offer to box UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor while on FS1’s ‘The Herd.’ TMZ caught up with the undefeated boxer Friday afternoon and the boxer responded as only Money Mayweather would.

