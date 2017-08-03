HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Jon Jones and Mike Tyson

featuredJon Jones Compares His Career to Mike Tyson

Floyd Mayweather Refutes Money Troubles Ahead of Massive Conor McGregor Payday

August 3, 2017
NoNo Comments

Floyd Mayweather wants you to know he’s not struggling to make ends meet.

After the 49-0 boxer was taunted by crowds with chants of “pay your taxes” for four straight days on tour to promote his fight with Conor McGregor, Mayweather is making it clear that he’s got plenty of money in the bank with a lot more to come on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, who has earned approximately $750 million during his career, asked for an extension to pay his back taxes after the fight with McGregor according to a recent filing by his attorneys to the IRS.

Mayweather reportedly owes around $22 million in back taxes, which earned him a raucous reception from the crowds as they mercilessly chanted at him over the four-day tour.

Now Mayweather is making it clear that he’s got money to burn with his next paycheck potentially putting him over $1 billion in career earnings.

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there?” Mayweather said. “And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years.

“I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes.”

In addition to boasting about his upcoming payday to fight McGregor in August, Mayweather also pulled out a backpack filled with cash in a clip from the new episode of “All-Access,” which airs Friday night on Showtime.

TRENDING > Stipe Miocic Calls Out Anthony Joshua Again After Wladimir Klitschko Retires

Mayweather laid down the stacks of money while touting that he’s got no financial problems despite the back taxes that are currently owed.

“I’m not hurting. I’m far from hurting. I’ve got paper,” Mayweather said. “They talking ‘Mayweather this and Mayweather that’, I’m not hurting. I got mine. I can say what Conor McGregor is doing. I can’t say what the UFC is paying him but every month I make millions. They talk about it, I be about, I already got it.

“They call me ‘Money’ Mayweather for a reason. I’m going to get it regardless.”

The past tax burden aside, Mayweather is likely on the money with a huge windfall coming his way after facing McGregor with the fight expected to generate monstrous numbers on pay-per-view and in live attendance in Las Vegas.

(Video courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Paulie Malignaggi

Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Paulie Malign...

Aug 03, 2017NoNo Comments11 Views

Conor McGregor's sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi is angry after a photo hit the internet that he feels was McGregor's camp exploiting him.

Conor McGregor training with Paul Malignaggi - no hands

Conor McGregor’s Trai...

Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi says reports of

Aug 03, 2017

UFC Fight Night Mexico City...

The stars of UFC Fight Night Mexico City faced

Aug 03, 2017
TPF 32 Live Fight Stream

Tachi Palace Fights 32 Live...

Watch Tachi Palace Fights 32 live and FREE on Thursday

Aug 03, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA