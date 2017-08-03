Floyd Mayweather Refutes Money Troubles Ahead of Massive Conor McGregor Payday

Floyd Mayweather wants you to know he’s not struggling to make ends meet.

After the 49-0 boxer was taunted by crowds with chants of “pay your taxes” for four straight days on tour to promote his fight with Conor McGregor, Mayweather is making it clear that he’s got plenty of money in the bank with a lot more to come on Aug. 26.

Mayweather, who has earned approximately $750 million during his career, asked for an extension to pay his back taxes after the fight with McGregor according to a recent filing by his attorneys to the IRS.

Mayweather reportedly owes around $22 million in back taxes, which earned him a raucous reception from the crowds as they mercilessly chanted at him over the four-day tour.

Now Mayweather is making it clear that he’s got money to burn with his next paycheck potentially putting him over $1 billion in career earnings.

“I mean, am I the highest-paid athlete out there?” Mayweather said. “And just coming back? We not talking about no contract. We not talking about no contract for no 4 years, or no contract for no 5 years.

“I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 (million) or better. In 36 minutes.”

In addition to boasting about his upcoming payday to fight McGregor in August, Mayweather also pulled out a backpack filled with cash in a clip from the new episode of “All-Access,” which airs Friday night on Showtime.

Mayweather laid down the stacks of money while touting that he’s got no financial problems despite the back taxes that are currently owed.

“I’m not hurting. I’m far from hurting. I’ve got paper,” Mayweather said. “They talking ‘Mayweather this and Mayweather that’, I’m not hurting. I got mine. I can say what Conor McGregor is doing. I can’t say what the UFC is paying him but every month I make millions. They talk about it, I be about, I already got it.

“They call me ‘Money’ Mayweather for a reason. I’m going to get it regardless.”

The past tax burden aside, Mayweather is likely on the money with a huge windfall coming his way after facing McGregor with the fight expected to generate monstrous numbers on pay-per-view and in live attendance in Las Vegas.

