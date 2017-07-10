HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

Floyd Mayweather Owes Back Taxes, Asks IRS for Time to Pay After Conor McGregor Fight

July 10, 2017
No Comments

Floyd Mayweather owes back taxes from 2015 and he’s requested a payment agreement with the IRS until after he cashes in on his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor.

Mayweather filed a petition with the United States Tax Court asking for leniency because while he has ‘substantial’ funds, the money is ‘restricted and primarily illiquid’. According to Law360.com, Mayweather first filed the petition on July 5.

In the petition, Mayweather asked for a short-term payment installment until after he receives additional funds from his upcoming fight with McGregor on Aug. 26.

“The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding,” Mayweather’s attorneys wrote in the petition.

The bout between Mayweather and McGregor is expected to generate enormous revenue for both competitors involved with the super fight in August.

Estimations have rocketed to north of $200 million in profit for Mayweather for the fight, regardless of the outcome of the matchup with the UFC lightweight champion.

Obviously, Mayweather is banking on that money to help stave off the IRS, who is seeking payment for the 2015 back taxes.

“Denying the taxpayer a short-term installment agreement under these circumstances is inconsistent with the principle of voluntary compliance and would be unnecessarily punitive,” Mayweather’s petition stated.

“The government will not be prejudiced by agreeing to the requested short-term installment agreement as the current assets will not be diminished during the installment period.”

Meanwhile, the IRS has argued that Mayweather has the ability to pay the back taxes in full or at least partially based on his current wealth. Mayweather being able to pay the taxes could be funded by “selling property, withdrawing cash from other accounts or taking out a loan”.

Throughout his career, Mayweather has made hundreds of millions of dollars from boxing including approximately $220 million for his 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao. 

According to Law360, the IRS had already threatened to collect the back taxes with a levy on Mayweather’s assets.

Mayweather is currently just one day away from coming face to face with McGregor as the two fighters start a four city tour to promote their fight starting on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

FOX Jumps Headfirst into Floyd Mayweather vs....

Jul 10, 2017No Comments6 Views

FOX is jumping headfirst into the Mayweather vs. McGregor madness including airing the World Press Tour and event coverage.

Yoel Romero Returns Fire at...

Yoel Romero isn't finished with Michael Bisping yet

Jul 10, 2017
Yoel Romero - UFC 213

Yoel Romero: The Game is No...

Yoel Romero looks back on his loss to Robert

Jul 10, 2017
Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko Respon...

Valentina Shevchenko talks about Joanna Jędrzejczyk offering to replace

Jul 09, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA