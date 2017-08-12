Floyd Mayweather Open Workout Videos

Floyd Mayweather held an open workout for the media at his Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas on Thursday. Spending a couple of hours with reporters, Mayweather conducted a lengthy workout, conducting some intense work on the heavy bag, hitting pads with coaches, and shadowboxing in the ring.

Check out the following videos from Mayweather’s open workout ahead of his Aug. 26 fight with Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather Sweats It Out

_

Floyd Mayweather Trash Talks Conor McGregor During Workout

_

Floyd Mayweather Shows Off His Skills

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram