Floyd Mayweather on Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi (Includes Sparring Video)

_

Floyd Mayweather comments on the controversial Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi sparring session (footage included) and whether or not McGregor knocked Malignaggi down or pushed him down.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Comments on Paulie Malignaggi (Includes Knockdown Footage)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram