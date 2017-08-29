Floyd Mayweather: Mayweather vs. McGregor Broke All His Own Records

                   
August 29, 2017
Following his fight with Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather declared Mayweather vs. McGregor a major success. He stopped McGregor via TKO in the tenth round, but that wasn’t what Mayweather was flaunting. He was touting all the records that he claimed the event broke.

At the time of the post-fight press conference, the final numbers were certainly far from being tallied, but being the promoter of the event as well as its star attraction, Mayweather had a pretty good bead on where everything was trending at that point. 

Despite the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas housing less than a sellout crowd, Mayweather was crowing about a record gate. And even though there were numerous reports of pay-per-view issues – Showtime even issued a statement during the event, noting that it was delaying the main event to try and sort things out – Mayweather indicated that Mayweather vs. McGregor was expected to surpass the PPV record he set by fighting Manny Pacquiao in two years ago.

