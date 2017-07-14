HOT OFF THE WIRE
Floyd Mayweather Makes It Rain on Conor McGregor at New York Press Conference

July 14, 2017
During the first stop of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor World Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday, UFC lightweight champion told the boxing legend to “dance for me boy.” When McGregor showed up a the third leg of the press conference tour in New York on Thursday draped in a polar bear skin jacket and shirtless, Mayweather paid him back for the comments.

Mayweather told the DJ to play some music for “the stripper,” and made it rain dollar bills down on McGregor. Check out the Irishman’s reaction.

