Floyd Mayweather Lights Up Sparring Partner in Anticipation of Conor McGregor (video)

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Floyd Mayweather spent 4 hours in a Los Angeles gym training for Conor McGregor, which included lighting up his sparring partner. During the session, Mayweather frequently repeated a mantra to himself, “You name him. I beat him.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram