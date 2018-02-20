Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Dad Thinks His Son Will Fight in the UFC, but Shouldn’t

Floyd Mayweather Sr. does not want his son to fight in the UFC, but that’s the direction in which he sees his son headed.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had been posting videos on social media teasing a move into the Octagon, but recently began downplaying the idea. Conor McGregor, the only real “money fight” that makes sense for Mayweather to take such a chance, also recently said that Mayweather was out of fight negotiations.

Despite evidence to the contrary, Mayweather Sr. still seems to think that his son is headed down a road that leads to the UFC.

“The way I see it, I have to believe that this is where it’s going,” he said in an interview on the Mayweather Boxing Channel.

Mayweather Jr. has made hundreds of millions of dollars in boxing, reportedly earning several hundred million for his boxing match with McGregor, a step into the UFC’s Octagon to square off with McGregor on his home turf would likely be the biggest rematch that the two could book.

Mayweather Sr., however, thinks his son has amassed more than enough money to keep him burning for the rest of his life and doesn’t want to see him step into an arena where he would be at a distinct disadvantage.

“He has enough money and he’s got enough to live until his life runs out,” said Mayweather Sr.

“The money he’s got, he’s got enough money; it’s crazy money. He’s his own man though, that’s the one thing about him.”

It was certainly an accomplishment for McGregor to step into the boxing ring and go 10 rounds with Mayweather, even though most pundits agree, Mayweather was never put in much danger in the bout.

Turning the tables, with Mayweather stepping into the Octagon is a much different scenario. While McGregor couldn’t have been expected to be a boxer on the level of Mayweather, whose record stands at 50-0, he was at least narrowing down the array of disciplines that he had to focus on in order to meet Mayweather in the middle.

Mayweather, however, would have to add a vast array of skills to his arsenal in order to stand much of a chance of competing in the UFC. He has no background in kicking, wresting, or grappling, all of which have a variety of elements with which to contend. Even at a bare minimum, Mayweather would have to add basic elements of each to his skill set.

Mayweather Sr. realizes the herculean task that would be.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth about it. I think he can win a few fights, but I think it’s best to leave it alone. You can do your own thing, but you’re in somebody else’s playground now and holes and stuff are in there. You just can’t do that,” said Mayweather Sr.

“Don’t get me wrong, I believe he can beat some fighters like the same as he did with the other guy, but it ain’t worth it. Anytime you’ve done what he’s done, there ain’t no other way he can go right now but backwards. That’s the only way he can go right now.”

(Courtesy of Mayweather Boxing Channel)