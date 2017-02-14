Floyd Mayweather Joins Dana White in Shooting Down Conor McGregor Rumor

Floyd Mayweather has been one of the parties fanning the flames of speculation about a boxing match with Conor McGregor, but after an Irish publication took things a step too far, the retired boxing champion has issued his own statement of denial.

While Mayweather recently told ESPN “we’re getting very, very close” to a deal for the fight, he stopped short of indicating that anything was already in place.

The Irish Sun, however, posted an article citing anonymous sources close to McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym as saying, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up, but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Mayweather may feel that a deal is close, but he joined UFC president Dana White on Tuesday in flatly denying that there was any agreement in place.

“There seems to be several rumors floating around (the) media recently, however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters,” Mayweather tweeted.

“If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to (sic) know.”

Mayweather later added, in a subsequent Tweet, that McGregor needs to “take care of (his) business with the UFC,” then they can talk.

