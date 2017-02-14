HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredIs Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Closer Than Ever to Reality?

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredNew UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

Floyd Mayweather Joins Dana White in Shooting Down Conor McGregor Rumor

February 14, 2017
1 Comment

Floyd Mayweather has been one of the parties fanning the flames of speculation about a boxing match with Conor McGregor, but after an Irish publication took things a step too far, the retired boxing champion has issued his own statement of denial.

While Mayweather recently told ESPN “we’re getting very, very close” to a deal for the fight, he stopped short of indicating that anything was already in place.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Fight Poster CM MockThe Irish Sun, however, posted an article citing anonymous sources close to McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym as saying, “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees. The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up, but all the details have all been agreed on. The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

Mayweather may feel that a deal is close, but he joined UFC president Dana White on Tuesday in flatly denying that there was any agreement in place. 

“There seems to be several rumors floating around (the) media recently, however, let the record show, there hasn’t been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters,” Mayweather tweeted.

“If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world to (sic) know.”

Mayweather later added, in a subsequent Tweet, that McGregor needs to “take care of (his) business with the UFC,” then they can talk.

RELATED > Dana White Flatly Denies Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Deal is in Place

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Holly Holm UFC 208 Scrum

Holly Holm Appealing Germaine de RandamieR...

Feb 15, 20172 Comments28 Views

Holly Holm, following her controversial loss to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 on Saturday in Brooklyn, is appealing the outcome of the fight.

Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre and UFC A...

Georges St-Pierre has reportedly agreed to terms with the

Feb 15, 2017
Jake Shields at UFC 144

Jake Shields Blasts Antifa ...

Jake Shields, who rescued a Trump supporter from rioters,

Feb 15, 2017
Cody Garbrandt TUF 25 Media Day

Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillasha...

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw used to be Team

Feb 15, 2017
  • Chip Jewman

    lies in the media? what a shocker

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA