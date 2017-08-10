Floyd Mayweather: ‘It Won’t Go the Distance’

Floyd Mayweather isn’t generally one to make predictions on his fights, but he’s got a rock solid prognostication for his upcoming super-fight with Conor McGregor.

“It won’t go the distance. I look forward to ending the fight early. It’s not going the distance.”

On paper, the fight favors McGregor in most of the tangible physical aspects. He’s bigger, he’s younger, he’s got a reach advantage, he employs a southpaw style. Even Mayweather has talked about the factors in McGregor’s plus column.

Of course, Mayweather holds one undeniable advantage that most believe McGregor will be unable to overcome: experience.

He’s been there and done that. Mayweather has been there and done that to the tune of a 49-0 professional record against most of the top boxers in the world. McGregor? He’s 0-0 as a professional boxer. He’s never set foot in the squared circle in a professional boxing bout.

With that experience factor backing him up, Mayweather has no doubt that he’ll take care of business on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Am I worried? Absolutely not. Is he worried? That’s not my concern,” Mayweather added.

“He said it’s not going the distance, I said it’s not going the distance, so we’ll see how it plays out Aug. 26.”

